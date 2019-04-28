Billings woman achieves art dreams selling with Amazon

After working for years as a social worker, a Billings woman is seeing her online business flourish through Amazon.

"You know the starving artist kind of thing and you know you can't go into art because you're not going to make any money, and it kind of obviously I had a career for fifteen years and I'm like you know I'm going to try art," said Traci Anderson.

Burnt out from her job as a social worker, Traci Anderson decided to quit, take a chance, and pursue her passion for art.

"It's iffy you never know a job with any kind of art, any kind of graphic design, it's iffy you don't know if there's going to be customers out there you don't know if two years from now there's going to be a recession," Anderson said.

Traci taught herself how to be a graphic designer, began to build websites, and started to sell her artwork online. She said overall it was a ten year process, nothing happened overnight.

She sold some her artwork on Etsy, but her breakthrough came with the launch of Amazon Handmade in 2015. Her business, "Traci With An I," started selling on the platform and took off.

Now, she works full time as an artist, working from her home office on Billings' West End.

"All of a sudden my sales were quadrupled within oh gosh, months once I started it was all of a sudden it was a big deal all of a sudden," said Traci Anderson.

The majority of Traci's art is home decor and decals of state and dog silhouettes. She said her work is special because it's personalized to include pet names, often times after someone loses a special pet in their life.

The reviews are very positive, out of 622 reviews on Amazon, Traci has a 4.9 star rating. And although you may buy her art from Amazon, she is a small business. Traci does all the designing and packaging herself at home, sometimes with the help of her teenage children.

"Well that's one thing when you buy from Amazon everybody assumes it's this huge company. Where as when you buy from me its myself it's me supporting my kids, it's me being able to stay home and work from home and I don't think people realize when they buy from Amazon that there are actually small businesses, and women working from home that are selling their products and making a living," Anderson said.

Traci has built a successful online business, allowing her the ability to spend time with her family, all while connecting with fans of her art from all over the world.

Traci said, "Billings is not a huge city so it's kind of fun when I am making art that is selling to people in Puerto Rico and Guatemala and all over the nation, all over the world. It's super fun I mean especially being from Montana where you don't expect to have that big of a market."

Traci does sell some of her art at local brick and mortar stores so you can keep an eye out for her work locally, but most of her sales are done online. You can visit her Amazon Handmade page here: https://www.amazon.com/handmade/traciwithani