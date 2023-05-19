BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Billings West High Student has taken it upon herself to make a difference for Billings School District 2's Food Insecurity Program. 15-year-old Finnley Bergeson has been raising money and donating food- and other items like books and winter clothes to those in need since she was 6 years old.

For the past two months, she has hosted a community Graham Cracker Drive for SD'2 Meal Kits Program. F innley collected 370 boxes of graham crackers -- and $150,000 to buy other items... She said the effort is about recognizing the need in her community and helping those less fortunate in any way she can.

"I love just volunteering any way I can, so I have also done things I have not organized myself like I have helped give Thanksgiving meals through the food banks, I help my mom a lot through St. Vincent's Health Care doing all of her events, and my friend and I have also done call for kids through the schools were we raise money for sick and injured kids in the hospital," said Bergeson