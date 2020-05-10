KULR (Billings)- High school graduation is coming up, and many schools are getting creative with their ceremonies.

Some Billings West seniors have been working on something special for their final send off.

After learning that their graduation may not be able to have their choir perform, a couple seniors and their music teacher decided they needed to do something.

14 different Billings West students came together to sing the song, "One Day I'll Fly Away", to play during their ceremony and to end their year properly.

Seniors Emily and Jayden put together the video by recording each student individually and editing the sound and video together.

Even after putting 50 long hours into the video, the seniors say they enjoyed the process.

As the seniors move on to the next chapter in their lives, they are leaving behind a proud teacher.

"I was just blown away that everybody got on board and said yeah we're going to record this thing, we'll do it, we really want to be a part of this, and that to me just shows you this group is pretty much a family, they love hanging out together they love singing together, and it's just great to hear them one more time," said Billings West music teacher, David Green.

You can catch the high school graduation ceremonies on SWX Sunday, May 24th.