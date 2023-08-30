BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings West High School was in a brief shelter in place for a suspicious person in the area Wednesday.

Billings Public Schools (BPS) reports an officer was dispatched to the area to patrol and investigate after someone was reportedly looking into house and car windows.

While the officer was on patrol, another report was made of a person on a motorcycle talking with some girls in another car.

A neighbor reportedly confronted the motorcyclist who then fled the scene.

A third report came in for a suspicious motorcyclist approaching a group of girls.

The girls reported that the individual had made unsettling comments, causing them distress. They recorded the license plate of the motorcycle and gave the number to law enforcement.

Due to the events, a shelter in place was recommended for West High School, which was lifted about 15 minutes after, indicating a reduced threat, BPS said.

No further details on the suspicious person or the incidents were released.

“Billings Public Schools remains dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of the school community. Updates will be provided to the public as the investigation progresses. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” BPS wrote.