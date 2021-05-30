BILLINGS, Mont. - It was a big day for families to celebrate as Billings West, Billings Skyview, and Billings Skyview High School students graduated as the class of 2021.

West High parents were beaming with pride as they watched 410 seniors receive their diplomas.

We spoke with one excited graduate about his future plans as he begins his new journey at the Ivy League school of Harvard.

"I couldn't believe it, I felt like I had been punched in the face, and I cried," says West graduate, Jack Wyss.

Jack is the first student from West High to be accepted into Harvard in over 20 years.

"You definitely have to have a passion for learning for learning's sake, reading because you want to and that sort of thing, studying every single day, but also be involved in your community and your school," says Jack.

Jack's mother, Lisa Wyss was not surprised by her son's accomplishment, saying this was a long time coming and he deserves it.

"He's obviously academically really smart, but he is really well rounded, he is on the football team, speech, and debate. He is a debate champion, but he is just a really good kid," says Lisa.

While Jack enjoys his final summer living in Montana before making the big move to Cambridge, Massachusetts, he says he will never forget his time at Billings West High.

"I'm going to miss the people, from the students to the teachers, a lot of great friends with the faculty and the students, I'll really look back on my time with them, so I'm going to miss the people most of all."