United States Olympian, Mary Osborne Andrews, will be the special guest athlete of the 36th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies Friday, July 16, 2021 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings. Mary was a member of the 1980 United States Olympic Team in the women’s javelin event, and awarded the Congressional Gold Medal of Achievement. Additionally, Mary was a three-time qualifier for the Olympic Trials in women’s javelin: 1980, 1984 and 1992.

Mary is the sister of Tom Osborne, Big Sky State Games founder, who passed away earlier this year. She will speak and light the Big Sky State Games caldron along with other family members; officially kicking off Montana’s 2021 State Games.

Mary grew up in Billings attending Billings West High School where she was a 5-time Montana State Track & Field Champion. She was inducted into the Montana High School Association Athletes' Hall of Fame in 1995 and named one of Montana’s top 100 athletes of the 20th Century. Mary was also a Parade All-American Basketball Team selection, and a two-time recipient of the Hertz #1 Award honoring the best high school athlete in each state (male or female).

Mary attended Stanford University on an athletic scholarship for Women’s Basketball and Track & Field. She graduated from Stanford University holding a BA in Sociology, with distinction, and a Master’s in Social Sciences of Education. She was a two-time All-American at Stanford University and the 4-year Captain of the Track & Field Team.

In reflecting on competition, which means “Together We rise,” Mary says, “I invite you to embrace competition, and work to improve the conditions under which we compete – because in the end, we can both celebrate being human beings on the same planet and be warriors in our quest for excellence. I invite you to tap into the Olympian within you and Play Big!”

Mary currently serves as President of Andrews Performance Corporation, and is a Professional Certified Coach and resides in San Diego, CA.

State Games Opening Ceremonies festivities include the Soaked Run, climbing wall, Food Truck Olympics, band, family entertainment and games, Parade of Athletes, Montana Mile, and Torch Lighting. The 2021 Opening Ceremonies is free to the public.

Wendy's sponsors Opening Ceremonies. For more information go to bigskygames.org or call (406) 254-7426.