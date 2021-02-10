BILLINGS – The hack of a water treatment plant in Florida last week, triggering the adjustment of a cleaning chemical to dangerous levels cannot happen within Billings Water Systems.

Utility Systems Engineer Louis Engels says the Billings water filter plant has several safety measures in place.

Engels says, unlike the plant in Florida, the plant in Billings does not allow remote access.

"We have a constant monitoring system and firewalls that look at our control system to see if anyone has connected to it, or a system that's connected to it should not be there, so there is many different measures we've taken to ensure this exact thing doesn't happen," Engels said.

During the attack in Florida, hackers adjusted chemical sodium hydroxide from 100 parts per million to more than 11,000 parts per million.

An alert plant operator noticed the suspicious activity on his computer and reversed the elevated levels.

Engels says the Billings plant doesn’t use sodium hydroxide in the treatment process, but a small amount of chlorine is added to city water.

“It's for our own safety. Water naturally contains a lot of bacteria and microorganisms that you have to disinfect to make it safe to drink," he said.

Engels says he’s happy for the chance to shine some light on the treatment process that serves 110,000 people clean water daily.

He closed our discussion saying, "I'm not envious of the situation they are in in Florida, it's important to highlight how important these systems are to our community."