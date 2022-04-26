BILLINGS, Mont -- Billings only water supply is right on track for the season, but it got there a lot sooner than expected.

The National Weather Service here in Billings reports that because of these April rain showers and snowstorms the Yellowstone River basin is 92% above the normal average. That is great news when we consider our current drought.

We are not in the clear just yet, but Nickolai Reimer, Meteorologist of the NWS says it is safe to say that the current and recent weather conditions will help keep the river water level on track for the season.

“That helps make sure that, we here in the city of Billings and then communities all across the state that do depend on the Yellowstone River have enough water in the river to be able to pull Municipal water, but also there's like a lot of irrigation that pulled out of there. So, the more normal water stream flow we have in Yellowstone the better those users can pull it out for their uses.” Says Reimer.

When the weather starts to get warmer, there are concerns about flooding as the snow starts to melt. He says, unless temperatures increase drastically or more moisture systems flows into already full rivers, we should not expect flooding.

He adds, “it’s certainly something for people if they do have concerns, they live down by the river maybe their ranch land extends down there and they may have some live stock or something... It's certainly something people should keep an eye on and always monitor the forecast, but right now we are not seeing something that signals that there is going to be that much of a threat.”

With the added moisture we will see this week on top of the wet system we previously went through. There is a slight improvement on our current condition, but it is still pretty dry out there.