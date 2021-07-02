BILLINGS - This unusually hot weather isn't just causing some residents to over heat, it's also pushing the City Of Billings' Water Treatment Plant to its limits.

Utility Systems Engineer Louis Engels says the water use in June was 42% higher than a typical June.

The water treatment plant has a capacity limit of servicing 60 million gallons a day. According to Engels, they are consistently hitting more than 50 million gallons a day.

The engineer says this is concerning because water use typically increases significantly in July and August. If the plant passes their capacity threshold, it could lead to a power outage.

Engels says people can help conserve water by not watering their lawns on the popular days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"So, we encourage people to switch if they can—if they are doing every-other-day watering—to switch to Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. The pressure might actually be a little bit better during those days because the demand is not as high," Engels said.

Engels also suggested speaking with a landscape professional to make sure your sprinkler system is operating efficiently.