BILLINGS, Mont. - To raise awareness of veteran suicide, a Billings veteran walked 22 miles, carrying 22 pounds and the names of 22 Montana veterans who have committed suicide.

Veteran Frank Barnes did the walk on September 22 as part of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Barnes said the number 22 is the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.

Barnes was escorted by Laurel and Billings Police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol for different legs of his journey. He started at the Laurel Golf Club in Laurel, and ended at the Adaptive Performance Center in Billings.

Frank Barnes served in the army as an ammunition specialist from 2009 – 2013.

"Veterans need support on all fronts, from financial to mental health," Barnes said.