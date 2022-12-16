Billings VA encourages veterans to ask about benefits

BILLINGS, MT- A new law is expanding health care and benefits offered by Veterans Affairs.

According to the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, the PACT Act is designed to provide care for veterans suffering from exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other hazardous materials.

"It's a great program not only because of what that covers, but also because more veterans are asking about what they qualify for," said Charles E. Hayter III, an Administrative Officer for Billings VA Clinic.

"We can also talk to them about if they have ringing in their ears, or whether they have an elbow that doesn't work right. We can also go through health history."

Hayter said he has seen more veterans ask about what they qualify for, and encourages anybody that has questions to do the same.

"There's a lot more programs and things we do for them that they're not aware of and they just need to ask," said Hayter.

"If you're getting out soon, if you haven't used the VA in 30 or 40 years, come down and enroll."

A link to applying for VA benefits can be found here.