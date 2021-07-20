Billings United Soccer Club had a historic summer, setting a new standard for the club and perhaps the state moving forward.

As a club, Billings United sent eight teams to U.S. Youth Soccer Regional Events. Eight is the most teams from any single club in Montana in club soccer history for the state. That qualification is from their State Spring Premier League for ages U13-U19 who are competing against the best teams in the state.

Five of their clubs won the state championship, qualifying for the Far West Regionals in Boise, Idaho. Three other teams finished second in the state, qualifying for the Far West Regionals Presidents Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the regional events, the Billings teams competed against clubs from all over the West Coast and Inland Northwest.

Billings United 2007 Girls Pink team took second in the Presidents Cup in a tough final match. The 2006 Girls Pink and 2003 Girls Pink both made it to the quarterfinals of the Far West Regionals, an impressive task for a relatively small club in the tournament.

Jonathan Winter with Billings United said it's a big deal for these teams to get outside of the competition in Montana and test what they're capable of while seeing what the it takes to get to the next level.

"To get these players exposure to high level teams with a little more pressure at a regional tournament coming it, it really helps players see where they can be and helps us level up the players here in Montana so with the next generation we can really start showing ourselves off to a state to the rest of the region," said Winter.