Billings TrailNet working to raise money for pedestrian trail near Zimmerman Trail

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings TrailNet is working to raise money for the Stagecoach Trail: a trail for pedestrian and bike traffic that would connect the Rims to the valley near Zimmerman Trail.

Billings TrailNet Executive Director Kristi Drake said the Stagecoach Trail would improve safety by keeping people away from traffic.

"We do have bicyclists going up there all the time, Drake said. "You and I were just walking up here and we saw a bicyclist coming down through Zimmerman Park, over the guardrail, and then getting onto Zimmerman Trail."

Drake added the trail would also add connectivity between the Heights and the valley.

"It will connect our neighborhoods because we've got this valley which is completely isolated from the Rims, and the Heights," Drake said. "The more we are able to connect our community, the better it is for all of us."

Right now, Drake said the goal is to raise money for an engineering study. That will cost at least $200,000. So far, they have raised a little over $18,000. A rough estimate of the overall cost of creating the Stagecoach Trail is $3-$4 million dollars.

Sherri Cornett is a homeowner near Zimmerman Trail. She said she has been concerned about safety for years. During the summer months, she sees someone cut through her yard every day.

"There are holes up there," Cornett said. "There is a lot of loose rock that falls down whenever there's a rain. And, there is a lot of erosion."

"Rocks come down all the time," Cornett added. "Not necessarily the big ones, but there is always something that comes down."

If you are interested in making a donation to the Stagecoach Trail or learning more, you can go here.