Billings TrailNet is reporting trail use is up. A trail counter on Kiwanis Trail near Two Moon Park counted over 1,000 more users from March 1 to April 1 of this year than for the same month in 2019.

Billings TrailNet is advising all trail and park users to follow CDC guidelines, including maintaining a six foot social distance from other people. They also advise trail users to avoid touching anything they don't need to, like garbage cans, signs and fence posts. People should also avoid touching their face and wash their hands when they get home.

Trail user Julie Klarich said, "I think it is easy to stay away from one another on the trails because those people out there don't want to be any closer to you than you want to be to them. So, a nod, a wave, and then you're on your way."

Billings has a new app called "Billings Heritage Trails." The app can help you find new parks, trails and bikeways. The app is available for iphones (App Store) or Android (Google Play Store).

Trail user Vicki Hert said, "Knowing that I can come out here and be fairly distant from people and still see people, it's a good feeling. And, it's great for my mental health."

Billings TrailNet also said the Tour de Fleur will be a virtual event this year. Participants can ride, run, walk or roll during the the entire month of May this year. There will be prizes for pictures posted by participants.