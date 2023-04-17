News release from Visit Billings

BILLINGS, MONTANA – The Billings Tourism Business Improvement District (BTBID) Board of Directors announced its commitment to provide the first $375,000 towards the City of Billings and Billings Logan International Airport’s efforts to secure a Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) federal grant. The grant will help improve air service to the region, making it easier for visitors and residents alike to travel to and from Billings.

This is not the first time the BTBID has contributed to the expansion of Billings’ air service capacity. In 2016, the organization provided the initial financial commitment that helped secure the American Airlines (AA) direct flight to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) in June 2017. The flight has since been successful, benefitting both visitors and locals as well as resulting in additional American Airline flights to other markets from Billings. The AA DFW flight was also a result of the SCASDP grant.

If awarded, this latest SCASDP grant effort would be used to add direct flight service from Billings Logan International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) or San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The grant application is a partnership between Billings Logan International Airport, Visit Billings (BTBID and BCVB), the Billings Chamber of Commerce, and Big Sky Economic Development, as well as other community partners including businesses which will also assist in meeting the financial match demand to apply for the grant successfully.

Of the $375,000 BTBID commitment, $300,000 will go toward the grant application, while the remaining $75,000 would be used for marketing efforts to promote the city as a top tourism destination in the new flight market, if awarded.According to Destination Analysts, Billings attracts 2.6 million visitors annually, who spend over $621 million in the area. With improved air service and marketing efforts. Visit Billings hopes to increase that number and better accommodate visitors and residents alike.

“We are committed to ensuring Billings remains a top destination for tourists from all over the world,” said Alex Tyson, Executive Director of Visit Billings, “Improving Billings’ air service is just one of the ways we are working to make that happen, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our city and its economy.”

Visit Billings is the leading brand comprised of the BTBID and Billings Convention and Visitors Bureau (BCVB) and is proud to work with community leadership to continue to strengthen Billings as a tourism destination.

As the destination marketing organization for Billings, the mission of Visit Billings is to generate room nights for lodging facilities in Billings by effectively marketing the region as a preferred travel destination for leisure, sports, business, and group travelers. Visit Billings is managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Visit Billings and its work to promote tourism in Billings, please visit visitbillings.com.