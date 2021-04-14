BILLINGS - May Day has traditionally included flower-themed festivities over the years: from dancing around a maypole to hanging baskets of flowers on a neighbor’s door, and more recently, to bicycling on Billings’ growing trail system with flowers.

This year’s May Day is Saturday, May 1, and Billings TrailNet invites the community to celebrate spring and the joy of getting out on the trails by participating in their 2021 Tour de Fleur, where bicycling, walking, running and flowers are celebrated on the trails, from May 1-7.

The Tour de Fleur will kick off with a 15-mile ride on Saturday, May 1, according to a release. This ride will be for experienced cyclists who can ride unsupported for 15 miles. Billings TrailNet encourages people who cannot participate in a 15-mile ride, to share some joy and hang May baskets on neighbors’ and friends’ doors. (Roll a letter-size paper into a cone, staple it in place and add flowers!)

The community is invited to celebrate trails and outdoor activity this first week of May by riding, walking, running, or wheeling with a donation to building and maintaining trails at tourdefleur.org. Proceeds from the Tour de Fleur benefit the advancement of our trails and bikeways.

For more information and to register, you can log on to www.tourdefleur.org.

The rest of the week, May 2-May 7, will include mini-events for walking, biking, running and rolling for all ages, genders and physical ability levels, on the trails.

Sunday will be family day, with a four-mile ride starting at Shiloh Conservation Area.

Events throughout the week include:

Monday, May 3– A ride and basic bike mechanic skills course from The Spoke Shop starting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4– A do-it-yourself celebration by walking, running, skating, using a wheelchair or cycling, on any trail in the city with drawings throughout the day for participants.

Wednesday, May 5– A Ladies’ Day ride ending at a winery.

Thursday, May 6– Couples Day, where participants are encouraged to ride together or on a tandem bike if they have one.

Friday, May 7– Downtown Bike Parade with decorated bikes.

The Spoke Shop, a signature sponsor of the Tour de Fleur, offers inexpensive bike rentals for the event, which can be reserved by calling 406-656-8342.

The first 100 Participants who register with a donation will receive a Tour de Fleur participant bag filled with coupons and gifts, from event sponsors, including many of the Shops at Shiloh (Neecees, Riddles Jewelry, Bumps n’ Bundles, Maurices, First Interstate Bank-Shiloh, Glass Specialists of Billings, Jiffy Lube and EverFit Montana). All participants will be entered into daily drawings.

Other sponsors include The Spoke Shop, The Base Camp, Vision Net, Billings OB/GYN, Great West Engineering, REI, Computers Unlimited, St. Vincent Health Care, Axilon Law, Boothill Inn, Valley Credit Union, Switzer Landscaping and individual sponsors, Doug and Kathy James and Jim and Anne Nichols.

The Tour de Fleur was hatched six years ago to encourage women to ride, but it quickly became much more than that. Women came forward with stories of how riding a bike helped them overcome some physical and emotional setbacks, and how getting onto a bike after many years, since childhood, gave them a sense of freedom and empowerment.

Billings TrailNet is a nonprofit (501c3), grass roots organization that advocates for trail education, acquisition and development of a Yellowstone County-wide trail system that encourages safety, an alternate transportation mode and a healthy lifestyle. Their vision is the Billings area as a premier community for healthy lifestyles and active transportation where biking and walking are safe and an integral part of everyday activity. Billings TrailNet’s mission is to promote a complete, community-wide trail system. You can learn more at www.billingstrailnet.org or by calling 406-281-1244.