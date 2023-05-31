BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents in Billings can walk, run, roll, bike or ride the bus to work, school or any other daily errands to compete for a variety of prizes in June.

Registering for the eleventh annual Billings Commuter Challenge will not only put you in the running for prizes, but can also get you discounts and freebies around the Magic City.

The City of Billings says participating local businesses are offering deals to all Commuter Challenge participants who show up via a challenge-friendly mode of transport.

You can sign up and start logging your active trips in June as an individual or a team online here.

To kick off the challenge, the city is hosting a Slow Walk/Roll party on June 1 meant to be a fun walk and bike ride with family, friends and neighbors.

The bike ride will start at the east side of Rose Park, and walkers will start at Evergreen Park at 15th and Ave. D.

Both groups will depart at 5:30 pm and head toward Rose Park through Billings’ first neighborhood bikeway.

The Slow Walk/Roll will end with a kickoff party from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Rose Park.

Free ice cream, activities like cornhole and slow bike races, Let’s Get Fresh food truck, face painting, a photo booth, and easy registration for the Commuter Challenge will be available at the party.