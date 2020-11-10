BILLINGS, MT - Billings Public Works announced Tuesday their intent to perform smoke testing of the city's sanitary sewer system on November 11th and 12th. The testing is contingent on warmer temperatures continuing to melt off recent snow accumulation.

Areas where the smoke testing will take place include those west and south of Lake Elmo, north of Lake Hills Golf Course, and west of Rose Park.

The city has already sent information to home owners and businesses in these areas about the tests. City employees are also going door-to-door in some areas to inform residents in person.

During the testing, customers and the traveling public may notice white or gray colored smoke coming out of manholes, house vent stacks or holes in the ground.

Project manager Randy Straus says this smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, and is not a fire hazard; but that a slight sulfur odor may be noticeable.

Straus also says that smoke should not enter a building unless plumbing is defective or drain traps inside the building are dry.

Straus recommends that home and business owners pour up to a quart of water down each floor drain and any infrequently used home plumbing fixtures before the scheduled test to help prevent smoke from entering a building.

If smoke does enter a building Straus recommends opening windows to allow the smoke to dissipate quickly.

Any questions about the testing should be directed to Billings Public Works by calling 406-657-8301.