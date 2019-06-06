You can tell right away that Angel Enick and Delilah Jackson are good friends. They went to kindergarten together in Billings. They have remained friends through high school.

Angel tells me she was earning Ds and Fs in school. She asked her good friend Delilah to go to Montana Youth Challenge Academy with her, which they will both graduate from on June 15. Now, both teens are earning As and Bs.

Enick says, "I've been reading a lot of books, like, usually I never read at all."

Jackson says, "I wish I could go back to my freshman year and actually pay attention in my classes and not take it for granted."

The teens are in the same platoon together at Montana Youth Challenge Academy, and on color guard together. They both say their confidence has improved dramatically.

Jackson says, "One take away is no matter how hard it gets, it's going to be worth it in the end, so keep pushing yourself to stick with it."

Enick says, "I would say, 'Don't give up. Keep going. Even if it does get hard. It's always going to be hard, but you just have to push through it."

After graduating from Montana Youth Challenge Academy on June 15, the teens plan to return together to West High School in Billings for their senior year this fall. They plan to encourage each other to keep their grades up.

After high school graduation, Enick tells me she wants to work for the Forest Service. Jackson wants to go into the military.