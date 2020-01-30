Billings teen, inspired by his mother, starts blood drive

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings Senior High student, Dax Wilson, is dedicating his senior project to host a blood drive across three local high schools. His announcement comes weeks after a blood shortage hit blood donation facilities in Billings and across the nation. For Dax, the constant need for blood donation hits even closer to home, because it's what saved his mother's life 17 years ago.

Cassidy Brophy, Dax's mother, remembers the anticipation she felt before having her first child, "Like any other expectant mother -- excited, terrified, nervous -- just so happy to meet this person that was growing inside me but one of the things I did not feel and did not think about was the fact that I may not live through the experience."

It was then that St. Vincent's Health Care physicians knew Cassidy had developed a rare blood condition called TPP.

"My own body was attacking my platelets and my red blood cells and it caused organ failure," she says.

Cassidy needed almost 700 unites of blood to survive. Inspired by his mother's story, Dax is working with Vitalant to host a blood drive.

"My goals are to raise awareness in our community for blood donations, learn about how it works and also increase donations throughout the community," he says.

He is also challenging Billings West and Skyview to see who can donate the largest percentage of blood in his competition called Drops for Life. In support of Dax's effort, St. Vincent Health Care donated $2500 to facilitate the blood drive at Billings Senior High.

"Our hope is that the community can see what inspires him but really recognize that for great health care to exist in our community, we need to continue to equip our physicians with one of the most important tools we have to offer them and that's blood," says Executive Director of St. Vincent Foundation, Ty Elkin.

The Blood Drive Battle will begin at West High on March 2nd, then go to Skyview on March 10th and finish at Billings Senior High on April 1st. If you want to participate in Dax Wilson's Drops for Life, you can also sign up to donate blood at Vitalant in Billings, just mention 'Drops for Life' at the front desk.