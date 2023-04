BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are investigating after a juvenile male (teen) was found with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at 3:46 a.m. in the 900 blook of S. 31st St. in Billings.

Sgt. Weston with the Billings Police Department tweeted that the shooting victim is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.

Sgt. Weston said several juvenile persons of interests are detained for questioning. He added that the investigation is ongoing.