Billings teen getting his wish today

A Billings teen had his wish granted this morning. The Montana Hope Project is giving the high school student a trip to Disneyland.

Anthony Martell is a freshman at Skyview High School. He loves school, and especially enjoys math. Anthony was born with cerebral palsy. Victoria Martell, Anthony's mother, is grateful for the Montana Hope Project for granting Anthony's wish to go to Disneyland.

Victoria Martell said, " I'd like to thank them all. I know that Anthony really appreciates it and none of it would have happened without them."

Anthony will go to Disneyland for four days and then spend two days exploring in California. Anthony intends to go to the ocean and see the Hollywood sign.

Anthony and his family leave for California on Monday.