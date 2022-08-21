BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following a reported shooting in Billings.

At 3:44 am Sunday, Billings police responded to a shooting on Burnstead Dr.

An apartment was found to have several bullet holes in it.

An investigation lead to the arrest of the 13-year-old, who was remanded into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.