BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following a reported shooting in Billings.
At 3:44 am Sunday, Billings police responded to a shooting on Burnstead Dr.
An apartment was found to have several bullet holes in it.
An investigation lead to the arrest of the 13-year-old, who was remanded into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
