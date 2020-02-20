Billings teen enters plea agreement with State of Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings teen, Jacob Standing Elk, entered a plea agreement with the State of Montana on February 18, 2020. He pleaded guilty to Mitigated Deliberate Homicide and two counts of Assault with Weapon.

Standing Elk was 16-years-old when court documents say he decided September 23, 2019 was his "last night." According to court documents, Standing Elk took action on this statement by allegedly driving head-first into cars driving in the Billings Heights.

Standing Elk's second strike killed 20-year-old Haley Hutzenbiler. She was pronounced dead on scene at the intersection of Wicks Lane and Nutter Boulevard. Standing Elk survived the crash.

Data from the airbag control shows Standing Elk was driving at 124 miles per hour at the time of impact. Court documents say he was not wearing a seat belt.

A second victim suffered serious bodily injuries, including multiple broken bones. According to the affidavit, Standing Elk told a witness that he "didn't want to live anymore" and "wanted to die."

Inside his car, detectives reportedly found an empty bottle of champagne and a handwritten note accusing Standing Elk of sexual assault allegations. The affidavit says Standing Elk had a blood alcohol level of .206 the day he was admitted to the hospital.

Standing Elk is still awaiting sentencing, but could face up to 80 years in prison.