BILLINGS, Mont. - A 15-year-old was arrested and is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence after fleeing from police and crashing, sending four people to the hospital.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:00 am, Billings police officers were called out for people throwing beer cans off a parking garage on N 26th St.

When officers arrived at the garage, a car with five juveniles fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

At 3rd Ave. N and N 27th St., the suspect car reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another car traveling northbound.

A 15-year-old girl was apprehended and investigated for suspicion of DUI.

BPD says three others from the suspect car and one from the victim car were taken to area hospitals.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.