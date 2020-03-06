Billings, MT ─ The Billings Symphony will hold live orchestra auditions Sunday, April 19, 2020 on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. All auditions for tenured positions must take place in person. Submissions for substitute auditions are only being accepted electronically.

Individuals interested in auditioning should visit the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale careers webpage at www.billingssymphony.org/ensemble/careers for audition information and repertoire listings. The audition sign-up deadline is Thursday, April 2nd by 5:00 PM. Audition materials are available (upon audition sign-up) via email from our Manager of Artistic Operations.

Current tenured vacancies include: Assistant Concertmaster, Assistant Principal Bass, Principal Harp, Principal Percussion, Section Bassoon, Section French Horn, Section Violin, Section Viola, Section Cello, Section Bass, and substitutes for all instruments.

Auditions for internship positions with the orchestra will also be held on April 19th and are open to students through the high school level.

The Billings Symphony’s 2020-2021 season repertoire includes such works as Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Saint-Saën’s Symphony No. 3 (Organ Symphony), Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, Guys and Dolls, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

The Billings Symphony Orchestra is a professional orchestra and all musicians must successfully complete a double-blind audition prior to engagement. Double-blind auditions are held with the candidate performing behind a screen where the auditionee cannot see the audition committee and in the same fashion, the audition committee does not know the identity of the auditionee.

“The Billings Symphony Orchestra is an extraordinary professional orchestra, populated with passionate, talented musicians,” says Anne Harrigan, music director and conductor of the BSO&C. “We strongly encourage musicians from around the region who are interested in playing at this level to audition.”

Auditions for the Billings Symphony Chorale will be held in early August 2021.