Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and Yellowstone Art Museum to host combined event this summer

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and the Yellowstone Art Museum are partnering for the first time ever this summer. Two of the biggest summer events of the year -- Symphony in the Park and SummerFair -- will be held together for the first time this June.

Bryan Knicely, Executive Director for the Yellowstone Art Museum, and Ignacio Barron Viela, Executive Director for the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale both say their partnership has been a long time coming. They both stress the importance of sharing art with younger generations. The announcement of their partnership comes just days after Billings Public Schools proposed cutting music programs in order to battle their multi-million dollar budget deficit.

"We have a responsibility as an organization to keep sharing culture and arts with younger generations and we will do as much as we can to keep serving our community, to create partnerships, and to enhance music elevation programs. We will do that," says Barron Viela.

Knicely says the combined event will be one of the biggest cultural collaborations between the two largest cultural pillars of our community. He also recommends exposing children to the arts early.

"It helps make our students have better critical thinking skills, it teaches them to be more culturally diverse, it gives them a creative learning experience that they wouldn't otherwise have, and they realize there's more than one answer to any solution out there that they're looking for. It just helps them become better rounded citizens in our community," he says.

SummerFair and Symphony in the Park have historically brought in around 10,000 people each year. Knicely and Barron Viela hope bringing the two summer events together will boost tourism and provide a fun family-friendly weekend.

For more information, visit artmuseum.org and billingssymphony.org/symphony-in-the-park-2020.