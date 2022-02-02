BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings is switching out all 300-gallon, shared garbage bins with 95-gallon, individual garbage bins. Currently, two or three Billings homes share 300-gallon bins in some areas.

"Change is coming to those residents who have a house that backs up to an ally that has the larger, 300-gallon, black bins in those alleys," Solid Waste Superintendent for City of Billings Kyle Foreman said. "As far as operational change or day of service, the requirements, things like that, none of that is changing. The only thing that is changing is the physical size of the receptacle that you'll have."

Foreman said the change will help provide fairness. He said:

"I've heard, 'The bin right outside my house is always full. They are running a home business out of their house. And they are using the can and I don't have anywhere to put mine. I have to walk it 75 feet down the ally.'"

Foreman said they've ordered about 16,000, 95-gallon bins. It cost about $1 million to purchase the new bins.

Foreman said postcards will be mailed out to affected homeowners in the coming weeks with more information. Then, the change over will begin on March 7.

Foreman said the new bins will also allow the city to explore something called "pay as you throw."

"We're exploring a new way to bill for trash service," he said. "When you get your utility bill every month, it breaks down your water, your sewer and your solid waste. Well, water and sewer, you pay on a volume base. You pay for what you use. And that's kind of the way we're exploring going with our solid waste rates."