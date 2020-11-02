BILLINGS- Billings Superintendent Greg Upham talked about the impact of COVID-19 in the school district.

Upham said students have adjusted well to the changes this year. He also said he can't say enough good things about the staff, although he can see the fatigue in their eyes.

"I think you're seeing the Montana spirit. I really do," he said. "We pride ourselves on being independent and problem solving. I think we're seeing it in all places and all phases. We have custodians who are covering lunch duty because we may not have enough GDAs. We have teachers who are teaching six hours straight a day- back to back to back. And, we've got administrators who are contact tracing."

Upham said over 400 students opted for home school this year. That raises budget concerns.

"That's a major impact to our budget. School districts are basically funded through the number of students who attend, so it's a significant concern," he said.

He said he can't foresee having to close the entire school district, but he can see the possibility of needing to close a building for a time. That would happen if there wasn't enough staff to effectively operate the building.

Upham added they've raised the pay for substitute teachers this year. It's been raised to $125/day from $75/day for non-certified substitute teachers. They also raised the pay for certified substitutes to $150/day from $85/day. They are hiring right now.