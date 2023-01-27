BILLINGS, Mont. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said he has an immense amount of gratitude for the opportunity to be the superintendent. And he's grateful for all the support from the community.

"I refer to the job as riding the lightening," he said.

"It's just constant and it's changing," he added. "Sometimes, you limp out of here and sometimes you walk out of here on air. It's been a wonderful challenge. I work with wonderful people."

He said holding graduation in May 2020, soon after COVID took hold in Montana, was one of the things he's most proud of. Because of COVID, they considered not holding a graduation ceremony, or holding small ceremonies. In the end, medical professionals, school staff and building staff pulled together to make it happen.

"That first year of COVID, when we weren't going to offer a graduation at all," he said. "The number of emails I received. And we just kept working and working and working."

"There were a lot of tears from parents that were so thankful that we hosted that out in the community," he continued. "People would come up and just hug me."

Graduates in 2020 were spaced six feet apart. They were allowed two guests, and everyone work masks.

He said the hardest decision was the decision to hold in-person learning that fall (Fall 2020).

"I can still see myself standing at the top of my stairs," he said. "That following school year, I had decided with the Board's support that we would go back to school. That first year we offered a robust online and then, in session. I just asked myself the question, 'Can you live with yourself if we lose a child? Or, if we lose a teacher?'"

He said he took the beginning of that school year one day at a time.

"If we can make it one day, and then, another day. Then, if we can get a week. Then, if we can get two weeks. I thought we could get to three or four weeks without a major catastrophe, then I thought we would build momentum. It was funny: about week three or four or five, I started to get emails from staff saying, 'Don't close us. We can do this. We're going to make it.'"

He said there were a lot of sleepless nights, hoping they were making the right decisions.

Superintendent Upham said he's also proud of the work they've done with Career Technical Education:

"Watching the number of students now that are gaining employment and career opportunities that weren't before. It's just exploding. I thought it would. And watching it unfold with our career coaches and our career outreach director, and the support we have with our classroom teachers. Our counselors that are in the building. It is just taking off. The private/public partnerships are coming to fruition. And basically, at the end of the day, here's what happening. We're getting students involved in their careers that they would have never had the opportunity to have before because we're introducing them. We're networking for them. They're showing the interest. On the other side, businesses in our community are gaining access to talent that they never would have gotten in any way, shape or form."

He said a lot of work still needs to be done for social and emotional health, including the impact of social media. He said schools and the community need more funding for mental health.

"You know, I think the State of Montana needs to step up. I really do. I don't want to sound political. But, I'm saying, our kids need more. For a variety of reasons. There's an old saying that your children are going to treat society as they were treated. And I think we're seeing some of that. I would call on the governor and the governor's office and the state representatives to really focus on this because it's the number one issue that's impacting our kids."

"We just don't have the number of resources that I think we need to as a state. Not as a district," he continued. "This is a state issue."

NonStop Local asked:

"Are you talking about social/emotional health? What you need from the governor? Are you talking about more funding for schools?"

"I'm talking about more funding specifically for mental health, whether in the schools, in our communities," he said. "I don't think we've prioritized it like we need to. I think a lot of people are trying really hard. You know, our legislators know about it. I know our governor knows about it. I don't know if we've fully prioritized that at a level that I think it needs to be. Because I can see the impacts, the negative impacts, it has on a school-age child."

Superintendent Upham is set to retire in June 2023.