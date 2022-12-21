BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said he is talking with the National Weather Service multiple times a day. School is in session on Wednesday, December 21. With colder temperatures expected on Thursday, he said they will continue to monitor the weather.

NonStop Local asked Superintendent Upham if they are considering cancelling school for Thursday.

"We'll just look at everything, Melanie," he said. "You know, if we struggle with our buses or we struggle with whatever components that raise levels of concern, then we totally reserve the right to cancel school. Weather-related cancellation. We're just evaluating it as close to the situation as we can. Then, getting information out to parents as soon as we can to. If we are going to cancel school, I usually like to inform parents the day before. Usually before they get off work."

He added students won't be penalized for missing school on Wednesday or Thursday:

"So, these next two days, I just said we would not count attendance against students who chose to stay home. And they have the ability to make the work up with no penalty."

He said it's critical that parents wait with their children at the bus stop, especially if the bus is running late, so children can get out of the cold. He said a robo call will go out if a bus is more than 20 minutes late.

He said the decision on whether or not to cancel school is a balancing act. One consideration is the meal students get at school.

"We know that students need to be in school," he said. "Some of them have to go to school. Some of them, this is their only meal."

"We also recognize that there are parents who want their children to stay home," he added. "And we want to be respectful of that."

He said the district can cancel up to two days during the school year before they need to schedule a make-up day.

"We want to be as safe as we can for everybody and try to meet the needs of all of our students," he said.