Billings Superfund Site could be added on the EPA National Priorities List

Since 1992, the Billings Superfund Site has covered portions of central and downtown Billings where dry cleaning solvents contaminated the soil and ground water in the surrounding areas.

An investigation by the Montana DEQ revealed that the contaminants had begun entering homes and businesses through vapor intrusion.

During the City Council meeting on Monday evening council members had the opportunity to approve the sending of a letter to Governor Bullock asking to place the Billings PCE site on the EPA National Priorities List (NPL) Federal Superfund Program.

If the site is placed on the NPL it would be available to receive federal funding that could go towards evaluating site risks associated with contamination, additional assessments of the site and steps towards cleaning up the site.

Currently, the Superfund Site is controlled by the state which has limited resources and funding to lessen potential risks and clean up the site.

If the site is added on the NP, the additional funding would allow for the remediation process of the site to begin.

In the letter to Governor Bullock, City Administrator Chris Kukulski writes if that if the site is added to the list, the remediation process could begin as early as 2020.