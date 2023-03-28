BILLINGS, Mont. - A member of the Billings YMCA Seahawks Swim Team is competing in the YMCA National Swimming Championships.

"I'm really excited to go," said Daniel Apostol, a sophomore at Billings Central High School.

Apostol has been swimming for the team since 2014. He will be the only athlete to represent the Treasure State at the competition.

"He's a real hard worker, and is real competitive," said Kristen Wyatt, the Head Coach of the Billings YMCA Seahawks.

"He decided in the middle of a match to break the 50 meter breaststroke because he thought he could, and he did."

Apostol is competing in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 100 freestyle.

"I really think the YMCA does a lot of good," said Apostol.

"They make you want to come back. They don't push you so hard they resent your time working hard and competing. It's a great experience.

The YMCA National Swimming Championships will be held from April 3rd through April 7th in Greensboro, North Carolina.