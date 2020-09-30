UPDATE: 9:43 a.m.

BILLINGS - Two people were brought to the hospital, including the woman who died, from Tuesday night's structure fire in Billings.

Battalion Chief Jason Lyon tells us two other families were residents in the building and both are relocated.

One cat died and another is receiving medical treatment.

According to Lyon, the fire was contained in the room where it started.

BILLINGS - Fire crews are investigating a structure fire in Billings Tuesday night that left one woman dead.

According to a release from the Billings Fire Department, the incident occurred at 7:42 p.m. on 124 N 22nd Street.

The release from BFD says the woman died due to injuries from the fire.

BFD says the damages are worth a total of $60,000 and caused a lot of damage in the living room of the house.

The cause was accidental, according to BFD.

We will bring you more as information becomes available.