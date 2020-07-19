BILLINGS, Mont. - Governor Bullock announced a new mask directive Wednesday for counties with 4 or more active cases of coronavirus.

We decided to check out some big box stores around town to see how they're handling the new order.

One Target employee says her new task is to make sure people are wearing masks while entering the store, and to provide customers with masks if they don't have one.

The employee says at least a few people every day, enter the store arguing about their rights to not a wear mask.

She says no one has been forced to leave the Target store on Central Avenue, and according to the employee, the back lash has not been as bad as they expected.

Customers doing some Sunday shopping expressed their opinions on the importance of masks.

"You're civil rights are to take care of your fellow man and to take care of the common good, I don't have the right to make anyone else sick, so is this an inconvenience, not really, I can breathe, I can see, I can hear, it's not hard.", said Wyoming resident Jill Stonehouse.