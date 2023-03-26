UPDATE, MARCH 26:

More details on Saturday’s standoff in Billings have been released.

The Billings Police Department reports the incident originated at a business in the 4600 block of Western Sky Dr. when the suspect brandished a firearm and shot a round into the air before stealing a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Officers located the vehicle on King Ave. W and attempted a traffic stop.

When the suspect fled, officers pursued the vehicle through downtown and into the heights.

Two uninvolved vehicles were struck by the suspect near the intersection of Main St. and Lake Elmo, leaving the suspect’s vehicle severely damaged. The condition of the passengers of the uninvolved vehicles is currently unknown.

Eventually, the suspect’s vehicle became inoperable on 6th Ave. N and came to a stop around the 900 block.

The suspect did not get out of the vehicle and refused to comply with law enforcement.

It was confirmed that the suspect was still armed, and several agencies including SWAT from the Billings Police Department, SWAT from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department negotiation team were activated.

Negotiations went on for about two hours before SWAT officers deployed gas into the vehicle, and the suspect got out with the firearm pointed at law enforcement.

A Yellowstone County SWAT officer fired and struck the suspect, who was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The scene was released early Sunday morning.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the deputy who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave per normal protocol.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Billings Police Department and the Montana Department Of Criminal Investigation.

UPDATE AT 6:58 PM:

The standoff in Billings has ended after the suspect was forced out of the car she was hiding in using gas.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick shared more information on the standoff, saying it started in the Heights.

The suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was armed with a firearm and reportedly stole a car, firing a shot during the robbery.

Lennick says the suspect crashed in the 1100 block of 6th Ave. N and refused to come out of the car and cooperate with law enforcement.

SWAT used gas in the car, and that is when the suspect got out with her weapon pointed at law enforcement.

Shots were fired, and right now, investigators are trying to determine who fired the first shot.

The suspect was injured in the incident, and is being checked out by medical personnel. No officers were injured.

The standoff area will remain closed for a majority of the evening, according to Lennick.

Right now, it is unknown who is going to investigate the scene.

UPDATE:

Our reporter on scene reports shots have been fired.

We are waiting for an update on the situation.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery has turned into an active standoff in Billings.

The Billings Police Department reports they are responding to an active scene.

Officers reportedly responded to a robbery, and the suspect’s vehicle is disabled on 6th Ave. N.

At this time the suspect is armed and non-compliant with law enforcement.

All traffic is closed off to 6th Ave. N and Main St. to 13th St.

SWAT is on scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.