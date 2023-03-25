UPDATE AT 6:58 PM:

The standoff in Billings has ended after the suspect was forced out of the car she was hiding in using gas.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick shared more information on the standoff, saying it started in the Heights.

The suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was armed with a firearm and reportedly stole a car, firing a shot during the robbery.

Lennick says the suspect crashed in the 1100 block of 6th Ave. N and refused to come out of the car and cooperate with law enforcement.

SWAT used gas in the car, and that is when the suspect got out with her weapon pointed at law enforcement.

Shots were fired, and right now, investigators are trying to determine who fired the first shot.

The suspect was injured in the incident, and is being checked out by medical personnel. No officers were injured.

The standoff area will remain closed for a majority of the evening, according to Lennick.

Right now, it is unknown who is going to investigate the scene.

UPDATE:

Our reporter on scene reports shots have been fired.

We are waiting for an update on the situation.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery has turned into an active standoff in Billings.

The Billings Police Department reports they are responding to an active scene.

Officers reportedly responded to a robbery, and the suspect’s vehicle is disabled on 6th Ave. N.

At this time the suspect is armed and non-compliant with law enforcement.

All traffic is closed off to 6th Ave. N and Main St. to 13th St.

SWAT is on scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.