BILLINGS, Mont. - After Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law the ban of the social media app TikTok, users of the app will lose out on the exposure, and of the potential business.

"I work with brands on my platform," said Kylie Nelson, a social media influencer on Tiktok.

"As a content creator, I work with brands. They pitch to me or I pitch brands and ideally, they have the same audience. Through that, t I will make content for them, and they pay me to make content for their audience."

Nelson said she's been an influencer for a year.

"I take my closet and your closet and I help you show up as your most confident self throughout the day," explained Nelson.

"Being an influencer means I use my platforms and show you different clothing items, beauty products, when I travel, and where to travel as well."

After a lawsuit was filed against the ban of TikTok in the Treasure State, Nelson said she's skeptical about if the ban goes through, but will continue making content on TikTok until she isn't allowed.

"If TikTok does get banned, other apps will come out and then I'll have to pivot like other people. Right now, I'm just gonna try and be transparent and authentic on my platform," said Nelson.

The ban of the application in Montana goes into affect in January of 2024.

More information on Nelson's platforms can be found on her website, Ambition and Grace.