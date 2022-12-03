BILLINGS, Mont. - Following a massive fire that destroyed a sobriety house overnight, the Billings community has shown their support for the displaced residents through generous donations.

A structure fire at the sobriety house came uninvited and left almost 13 residents with no house, clothes and food.

"I am still trying to put everything together in my mind," resident Troy Villa said.

Following the fire, the displaced residents of the sobriety house were placed in Surestay Plus Hotel off King Avenue West.

Seeing the devastation caused by this tragic incident, members of the Billings community quickly came together to support the group by donating clothes, food and funds.

One of the residents who recently joined the sobriety house says the support they have received from the community so far is nothing short of a miracle.

"I just emptied a three-bedroom house into sober living into my room and it's all gone,” Troy Villa said. “I am at zero again, I have nothing. It's all burned to the ground pretty much but the community has brought us all back. One or two rooms back there that are just plum full of clothing from everybody, all the caring people in the community and its nice stuff. Some of it’s brand new with tags still on it. That's such a blessing for us."

The owner of the sobriety house, Kacey Keith, says thanks to the community they have plenty of clothes and food for now, but they are still in need of help.

"Now, it's just funding. Do we buy a new house? Where do we go from here? You know we have a commitment to these guys and we still have guys that were supposed to come into the house and now there are a lot of unanswered questions that we don't know at this point,” Keith said.

In an effort to try to forge a new path forward Keith says she has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for whatever comes next.