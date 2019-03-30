Billings shooters gather for friendly competition

On Saturday, the Billings Rod and Gun Club hosted a nationally sanctioned shooting competition with the Magic City Action Shooters.

Magic City Action Shooters holds the competition monthly at the Gun Club. The competition follows United States Practical Shooting Association Rules which scores shooters on their speed and accuracy in each shooting bay.

75 shooters gathered within six different divisions, divided by the type of gun being used and other categories of equipment.

Scott Nielsen founded Magic City Action Shooters in 1998, and he said twenty years later it's still all about getting better as a shooter and hanging out with friends.

"Yeah the people here shooting and speaking for myself. We enjoy the guns we enjoy the shooting we enjoy the challenge of getting better at what we do. But really the thing that keeps us coming back all the time is the people. It's all about comradery and friendship and helping other people get better, and just enjoying being out here in the sunshine and enjoying the day with friends and making new friends every month," said Nielsen.

Although some of the shooters at the club are nationally ranked, beginners are welcome at the shooting competitions.

Their pistol matches are on the 3rd Saturdays of each month. Steel challenges are on 2nd Saturdays of April, June, and August. And multi gun matches are on 2nd Saturdays as scheduled.

You can find updates and sign up at www.magiccityactionshooters.org.