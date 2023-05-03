BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Senior High School Principal Jeff Uhren is retiring at the end of the 2023 public school year.

"It's been amazing getting to work here, and I'll miss it but I need a career change," said Jeff Uhren.

Uhren said he plans on taking a different career path as a local realtor once he retires as principal.

Uhren began his career at Senior High as a math teacher in 1998, later becoming one of the assistant principals of the school in 2005.

"It was seamless as far as going from the classroom to administration. It has different roles and responsibilities as far as the building was concerned, but still being a part of the Senior High community."

Shelli Strouf, The current Assistant Principal for Senior High, will be taking over as principal during the next school season.

Strouf credited Uhren for being a mentor for her as she prepares to fill the principal role.

"He had great relationships with kids. He's all about Bronc nation and taught me the culture and how things run around here. He was really helpful to me."

As Uhren prepares to retire, his school spirit is still strong.

"Once a Bronc, always a Bronc," said Uhren.

"It's a true statement. This school is a family. It's a community."

Uhren concluded in saying it is bittersweet to leave, but is excited to move on to the next chapter of his career.