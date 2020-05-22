Billings Senior High School celebrates students with "Rad Grad Parade"

BILLINGS, Mont. - While the pandemic may have halted the end of their senior year, Billings Senior High students didn't let that stop them from celebrating their graduation with a "Rad Grad Parade".

Seniors parked their cars in the school's parking lot before they drove down the start of the parade route on Virginia Lane. Cars and floats were decorated with balloons and personalized signs for each senior.

Sounds of horns, cowbells and tons of cheers could be heard as students drove past their parents and teachers holding signs celebrating their achievements.

Students said it was exactly what they needed after their last semester of high school ended so abruptly. For teachers Catherine Blee and Lynne Erickson it was an emotional good-bye.

"This was exciting, I haven't screamed this much in three months, it feels like I'm at the Metra screaming and hugging these kids. It was really important. It was so much more fun than I anticipated it going to be...definitely emotional. A lot of excitement, a lot of tears."

After students drove past their teachers on Poly Dr., they made their way to West Park Plaza where the parade ended with grand prizes for each of the students.

Senior High also had volunteer photographers taking photos of each car before the parade. If you'd like to view those photos, click here.