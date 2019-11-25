Billings sees three more shootings over the weekend

The attempted armed robbery at the Gas-N-Go on Sunday night was the third shooting of the weekend in Billings. According to Billings Police, the suspect fired one round which struck and individual inside the gas station. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting of the weekend happened earlier in the night at the Diamond Jubilee Casino in the Heights. Officer Pearson of the Billings Police Department said an individual entered the casino in attempt to rob it but the employee was in the back office as the suspect could not gain access to the casino area. The suspect proceeded to fire off three rounds behind the bar area and fled the scene as no injuries were reported.

The first shooting of the weekend occurred early Saturday morning at a home between Jackson Street and Roosevelt Avenue. According to a Facebook post by the homeowner the suspect fired five rounds into the home. No injuries were reported.

All suspects for these shooting remain at large but according to BPD there is no threat to public safety at this time which could be confusing to the public.

Lieutenant Wooley of the Billings Police Department says "when law enforcement says that we don't have any information to believe that there's an on going threat to public safety, what we're saying is we don't have any credible information or information available to us to say that some type of act is imminent."

Lt. Wooley says police will continue their normal patrol of the city as events like these are unpredictable. Lt. Wooley advises that anytime you are in public that you pay attention to your surroundings.