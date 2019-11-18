Billings sees multiple shootings in last 10 days

Billings continues to see a growing number of shootings over the last 10 days with the most recent shooting occurring early Monday morning on the 1000 block of North 25th Street. The shooting resulted in a seventeen year old male enduring two gun shot wounds on his lower extremities. According to Billings Police Department, the injuries are said to be non-life threatening as the investigation remains on going.

Just over a day prior to this shooting, police responded to a shooting in the area of 7th Avenue South and South 27th Street. Police say a victim was transported to a hospital with no life threatening injuries as the shooting remains under investigation.

The first shooting in the latest string of shootings occurred on the night of Saturday November 10th at Shooters Bar and Casino. One woman was taken to the hospital in result of the shooting while another woman was arrested later in the evening in connection with the shooting. The name of the woman arrested has yet to be released.