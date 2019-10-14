Billings seeing steady growth

Billings continues to see steady growth of about 1 1/2% according to Director of Planning and Community Services Department for Billings and Yellowstone County Wyeth Friday.

He said there is a lot of business growth along the Shiloh Corridor. There are only a few more lots that haven't been developed in Shiloh Crossing. And, he said, Shiloh Commons (a mixed use residential and business area) has only one more building to come online.

Friday said, "There's a fair amount of activity. We've seen commercial permits up a little bit from last year."

Nearby, construction has already begun on Shiloh and King for an REI. Friday said REI is planning to open early next year. They sell outdoor recreation gear and clothing.

And, a possible development coming to Grand and 54 Street on the West End.

Friday said, "Albertsons Grocery Stores purchased that. It's been a couple of years now. They went through a special zoning review with us for a drive through, for a pharmacy. And, they got all of that in place. We haven't heard recently how close they are. But, they have they whole corner area under control and ready for them to build a store."