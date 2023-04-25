Billings School District 2's new Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia gets to know the community

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings School District 2's new Superintendent, Dr. Erwin Garcia is making his rounds across the Magic City to speak with teachers and parents to build a trustworthy relationship with the community

Tuesday evening, Dr. Erwin Garcia spoke with parents at Riverside Middle School. Dr. Garcia said these meetings are an opportunity for him to meet the community and find out what areas of concern they have and what strategies are working for the future success of SD-2 as a whole.

Dr. Garcia said he is looking forward to not only speaking with faculty and staff but also working with parents to make their child's learning experience the best possible.

"That's going to help inform us as we think about the 5-year strategic plan. How is that mission that we have in billings, which is to inspire, educate, and empower; how are those three vital values connected to the 5-year strategic plan, and what better way to understand where we are headed than if we know what the community really wants," said Dr. Garcia