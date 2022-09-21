BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings School District 2 is discussing the possibility of year-round school, also called a balanced calendar.

"Our standard calendar is that we start at the end of August and we get out early June," Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said. "So, its nine months in school and three months off. A balanced calendar looks at the same 180 day schedule. But, a balanced calendar looks at taking six weeks at a time and maybe putting two or three weeks in in it. And six weeks at a time, and two weeks in the middle of it. So, it shortens the amount of time a student is out of school."

Superintendent Upham said they are considering the balanced calendar to help improve student performance, by reducing the "summer dip."

"The student who leaves in early June and doesn't come back until late August, some of that drop is significant," he said. "It takes us three, four, five months to catch them back up. The whole idea of this was so that someone didn't have that level of dip. And then, we can continue to move forward. Which would help them to be on grade level."

Upham said they looked at third graders' test scores in math and reading. He said a growing percentage of those students aren't meeting math and reading benchmarks.

"We're looking at over 50% of our students, according to this SBAC Assessment we give in the springtime, who aren't on grade level when they need to be," he said.

Superintendent Upham said this is all just in the discussion or draft phase right now. He said a draft calendar for parents to consider will be available mid-school year.

"We really need to work through all the details, so that is where we're at right now," he added.

He said if they do implement a balanced calendar, they will start with just the elementary schools. He also said parents can always share their ideas or concerns about this with their school principals.