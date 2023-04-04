BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday night parents, students and community members will have the opportunity to meet the three finalists for School District 2’s newest superintendent.

Superintendent Greg Upham is retiring after five years with School District 2, which means a new leader will need to be chosen.

Brittani O'Malley says public involvement is important, especially when choosing a leader who listens to the community.

"We need a strong leader that has knowledge and expertise in special education I think this process will help discover who is an eligible candidate to help serve the 2,400 students in special education," said O'Malley

School Board’s Vice Chair for High School District A Jennifer Hoffman said the entire board takes this decision seriously and they want to have as much community input as possible.

Hoffman said, "[Wednesday] we will be choosing our new superintendent to lead our district, so it is imperative that we have the opportunity to hear from parents, from community members, and from taxpayers who are really footing the bill for the education in the city. It's important to hear them and we want to hear them and we want them to be able to share."

Hoffman said Tuesday's event adds another level of transparency to the decision-making process. With the help of community involvement SD2 will decide who the next superintendent will be Wednesday.

A Special Board Meeting is being held Wednesday to interview superintendent candidates. You can watch it live on the Community 7 channel starting at 5:30 pm.