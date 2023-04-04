Billings School Board introduces 3 Superintendent finalist to the community

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Tuesday night parents, students, and community members will have the opportunity to meet the three finalists for School District Two’s newest superintendent.

Superintendent Greg Upham is retiring after 5 years with School District 2, which means a new leader will need to be chosen.

Brittani O'Malley says public involvement is important, especially when choosing a leader who listens to the community.

"We need a strong leader that has knowledge and expertise in special education I think this process will help discover who is an eligible candidate to help serve the 2,400 students in special education," said O'Malley

School Board’s Vice Chair for High School District A Jennifer Hoffman said the entire board takes this decision seriously and they want to have as much community input as possible.