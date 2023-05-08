Billings, MT- Here in Montana, much of what we know, and love is rooted in the traditions of indigenous people.

And horseback games are no exception.

The sport of O-Mok-See has Blackfoot origins and according to the National Saddle Club Association this type of riding translated to riding big dance.

More recently the phrase has come to mean games played while riding on a horse.

You may have never heard of O-Mok-Sees before, but these competitive games on horseback have been held in the Magic City for generations.

O-Mok-Sees have been played for over 75 years in Montana.

The family friendly horseback games and are often meant to be low stress.

Billings Saddle Club President, Jimmie Jimison says that the games "gives people a chance just to get out and ride their horse and meet other people who are out riding."

Jimison goes on to say that "you get to meet people, good people and learn from one another and it's just a good place to make a lifelong friend."

All ages are welcome to compete, as soon as they are able to sit up on a horse that is.

Players race through barrels, in specific patterns and while moving objects, for the best time.

But the games really aim to put the fun back into fundamentals.

And help both riders and horses feel more comfortable at competition.

Dan Mortensen, a member of the Billings Saddle Club is among his accolades, believes the event provides an opportunity to "see advancement and it can be at any age, even if someone is just looking to get involved with horses or horse activities it's a great place to come there's a lot of good people, very knowledgeable who can be up here to explain stuff and have really good insight. It's a really good community and it's fun to be a part of."

The Billings Saddle Club is always encouraging anyone interested to come and watch or even participate.

The Saddle Club has half a dozen O-Mok-Sees planned this summer and they always welcome newcomers to the club.